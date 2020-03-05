Overview of Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD

Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Ananthakrishnan works at Columbia University Medical Center Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.