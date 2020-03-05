Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananthakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preya Ananthakrishnan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Ananthakrishnan's Office Locations
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9676
White Plains Hospital Physicians Associates2 Longview Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 849-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ananthakrishnan is a exceptional Dr she cares about you and also take her time to explain everything God bless her always. I feel she is the best
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104030535
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Canc Inst
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
