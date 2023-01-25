Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singapura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Sugar Land Surgery Center Ltd Dba Sugar Land15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 201B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants12141 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I really enjoyed meeting Dr. PRIANKA SINGAPURA and her staff. I was able to get a consultation very easy. Receptionist was very nice. Office was clean and had a very welcoming vibe. There was a short wait, approximately 15minutes. Dr. Singapura listened and gave her expertise on the situation and I felt very comfortable, happy and relieved with her knowledge. She explained the procedure and address all concerns. After speaking with her scheduling department, I left feeling very confident I was in good hands. On the day of my colonoscopy, everyone involved with my procedure was very kind, patient and professional. Dr. Singapura greeted me before and after my procedure, also explaining her findings. It was a really nice experience. I got the feeling that she really cares and I appreciate that.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275943391
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
