Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD

Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Singapura works at Sugar Land Surgery Center in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Singapura's Office Locations

    Sugar Land Surgery Center Ltd Dba Sugar Land
    15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 379-8603
    Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 379-8603
    Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA
    1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 201B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 379-8603
    Gastrointestinal Care Consultants
    12141 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 379-8603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 25, 2023
    I really enjoyed meeting Dr. PRIANKA SINGAPURA and her staff. I was able to get a consultation very easy. Receptionist was very nice. Office was clean and had a very welcoming vibe. There was a short wait, approximately 15minutes. Dr. Singapura listened and gave her expertise on the situation and I felt very comfortable, happy and relieved with her knowledge. She explained the procedure and address all concerns. After speaking with her scheduling department, I left feeling very confident I was in good hands. On the day of my colonoscopy, everyone involved with my procedure was very kind, patient and professional. Dr. Singapura greeted me before and after my procedure, also explaining her findings. It was a really nice experience. I got the feeling that she really cares and I appreciate that.
    Teresa P — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1275943391
    Education & Certifications

    • CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prianka Singapura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singapura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singapura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singapura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singapura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singapura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singapura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singapura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

