Overview of Dr. Price Sonkarley, MD

Dr. Price Sonkarley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Sonkarley works at Florida Gulf Coast Ear Nose and Throat in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.