Offers telehealth
Dr. Price Sonkarley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 514-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Florida Gulf Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC2180 Immokalee Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 514-2225
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 514-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent physician, very professional, great individual as well. Accurate diagnosis and solution to my sinus problem. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of an ear nose and throat specialist.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Sonkarley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonkarley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonkarley has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonkarley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonkarley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonkarley.
