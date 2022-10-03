Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Yelamanchili works at
Locations
-
1
University of Alabama At Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 401-6955
-
2
Arizona Heart Doctor116 N Lindsay Rd Ste 7, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 786-9685
-
3
Arizona Heart Doctor, PLLC2045 S Vineyard Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 300-4646
-
4
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
5
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute1940 S Country Club Dr Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
6
Charles R. Breed MD PC2055 E Southern Ave Ste F, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 300-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Alfa Insurance Company
- Alta Health Network
- Altec
- American National
- American Republic
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medlife
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
- Network Platinum Plus
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Prudential
- SCAN Health Plan
- Secure Care Indemnity
- State Farm
- State Mutual Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yelamanchili?
I’ve had experience with many cardiovascular doctors including the Mayo Clinic’s and I would say this doctor is Excellent and found him to be be. Very caring and kind and very concerned about the patients I’ve taken to see him. I would recommend 100%.
About Dr. Pridhvi Yelamanchili, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1790730604
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Texas Health Science Center
- Mercy Cath Med Ctr/Drexel U
- Siddhartha Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yelamanchili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yelamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yelamanchili works at
Dr. Yelamanchili speaks Hindi and Telugu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelamanchili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.