Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Primaljyot Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Primaljyot Bhatia, MD
Dr. Primaljyot Bhatia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
-
1
www.arheum.com166 Defense Hwy Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-1941
- 2 5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 204, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 897-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
We have had only good experiences with Dr. Bahtia. We have had only good experiences with Dr. Bahtia, both my husband and myself. She’s interested, knowledgeable and listens. Her staff is efficient and helpful.
About Dr. Primaljyot Bhatia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205069002
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.