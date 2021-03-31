Overview

Dr. Primo Andres Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Putnam County Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Andres Jr works at Terre Haute Heart Center Inc in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.