Dr. Princeton Ly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Princeton Ly, MD
Dr. Princeton Ly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Ly works at
Dr. Ly's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Santa Monica Pediatrics2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7285
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Princeton Ly, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1497118129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
