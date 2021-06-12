Overview of Dr. Prisca Diala, MD

Dr. Prisca Diala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Diala works at Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.