Dr. Prisca Diala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center PC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 535-2270
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Dr. Dialia is a keeper. She's personable, knowledgeable, caring and polite. You can't ask for a better ophthalmologist. Today I had a long wait to see her but she apologized and explained that she'd had a terrible day. How many docs are that open and polite to their patients? Very few in my experience. Dr. Diala gets 5 stars.
- Beetham Eye Institute, Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School
- howard university hospital
- Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Diala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1461 patients have reviewed Dr. Diala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.