Overview of Dr. Priscila Alonso, MD

Dr. Priscila Alonso, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from GUANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.