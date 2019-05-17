Dr. Chukwueke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priscilla Chukwueke, MD
Overview of Dr. Priscilla Chukwueke, MD
Dr. Priscilla Chukwueke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA.
Dr. Chukwueke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chukwueke's Office Locations
-
1
Mind & Energy Psychiatry LLC37 Calumet Pkwy Bldg F, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (770) 683-4538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chukwueke?
Dr. Chukwueke is amazing. The best psychiatrist I’ve had yet. She genuinely cares about her patients and listens to me concerns and questions. She doesn’t pull on a bunch of pills on you, only what you need and she chooses the medication specifically for the person rather than just picking a random medication.
About Dr. Priscilla Chukwueke, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1710918933
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chukwueke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chukwueke works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chukwueke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chukwueke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chukwueke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chukwueke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.