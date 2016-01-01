Dr. Priscilla Escalona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscilla Escalona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priscilla Escalona, MD
Dr. Priscilla Escalona, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Simpsonville, SC.
Dr. Escalona's Office Locations
Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center-Simpsonville727 SE Main St Ste 360, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 455-9031
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Priscilla Escalona, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1174811400
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Escalona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escalona accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escalona has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escalona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Escalona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escalona.
