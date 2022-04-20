Dr. Priscilla Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscilla Hoang, MD
Overview of Dr. Priscilla Hoang, MD
Dr. Priscilla Hoang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Hoang's Office Locations
EvergreenHealth Heart Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-320, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think I didn't have the highest expectation about Evergreen when I walked in the first time, but that all changed quickly. A lot of teams deserve credit for this review but my meeting with Dr Hoang set the tone for the comprehensive diagnostics that followed. Thank you.
About Dr. Priscilla Hoang, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326295825
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic of Arizona|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
