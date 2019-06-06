Dr. Priscilla Luke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscilla Luke, MD
Overview of Dr. Priscilla Luke, MD
Dr. Priscilla Luke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Luke's Office Locations
California Eye Specialists1845 W Redlands Blvd Ste 101, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 363-1450
California Eye Specialists9170 Haven Ave Ste 108, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 440-1014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I do not understand the negative comments that others have made Dr. Luke has been a great help in my recovery from two cataract removals. Dr. Luke is a wonderful professional. Dennis Beckner
About Dr. Priscilla Luke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902003213
Education & Certifications
- Comprehensive Chief Year
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.
