Overview of Dr. Priscilla Pemu, MB BS

Dr. Priscilla Pemu, MB BS is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA.



Dr. Pemu works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.