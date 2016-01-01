See All Pediatricians in Aurora, IL
Dr. Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana, DO

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana, DO

Dr. Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Sarmiento-Gupana works at VNA Healthcare in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarmiento-Gupana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    400 N Highland Ave Ste 201, Aurora, IL 60506 (630) 892-4355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Dehydration
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Nausea
Otitis Media
Pneumonia
Swine Flu
Wellness Examination
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013227511
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
