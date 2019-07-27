Dr. Priscilla Snodgrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priscilla Snodgrass, MD
Overview
Dr. Priscilla Snodgrass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Diagnostic Clinic LLP3801 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 771-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Snodgrass is the kindest doctor I’ve ever met. She took time with me, was thorough in her examination, took time to explain my illness, treatment options, and gave me ample time to ask questions! She is an exemplary physician!
About Dr. Priscilla Snodgrass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University School Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
