Dr. Priscillia Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Priscillia Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Priscillia Roy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL.
Locations
Urgent Care Plus Inc.555 E Ocean Blvd Ste 110, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 285-5050
Memorialcare Medical Group Fountain Valley11420 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Does anyone know where she is practicing now??
About Dr. Priscillia Roy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1871777243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
- Family Practice
