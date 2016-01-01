Dr. Pritam Neupane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neupane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pritam Neupane, MD
Overview
Dr. Pritam Neupane, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 215, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Iu Health Physicians Sleep Medicine714 N Senate Ave Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46202 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
South Lincoln Medical Center711 Onyx St, Kemmerer, WY 83101 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pritam Neupane, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1801939772
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
