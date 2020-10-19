Dr. Pritam Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pritam Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Pritam Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Locations
Palomar Health Center for Behavioral Health - Pmc Poway15615 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (760) 743-1033
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Love this guy!!!
About Dr. Pritam Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.