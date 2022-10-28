Overview of Dr. Pritesh Patel, MD

Dr. Pritesh Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Ross University Dominica and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Sunmed Primary Care in Trinity, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Insomnia and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.