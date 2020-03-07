Dr. Prithipal Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prithipal Sethi, MD
Overview of Dr. Prithipal Sethi, MD
Dr. Prithipal Sethi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi's Office Locations
1
Prithipal S. Sethi M.d. Inc.1805 N California St Ste 303, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 464-3627
2
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial975 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 473-8634
3
Methodist Hospital of Sacramento7500 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (800) 677-4491
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind and exceptional I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Prithipal Sethi, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174710578
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sethi speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.