Overview of Dr. Prithvi Narayan, MD

Dr. Prithvi Narayan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Narayan works at Cape Fear Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.