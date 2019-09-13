See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD

Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Bose works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bose's Office Locations

    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Pancytopenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Pancytopenia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bose?

    Sep 13, 2019
    Dr. Bose is the head oncologist on my team at MD Anderson. He monitors my CLL and blood counts. I always feel very at ease with him. He is so kind & knowledgeable. On my second appointment, he read through a test result from another doctor & immediately ordered additional testing because he strongly suspected thyroid cancer. The other doctor had been monitoring thyroid nodules for 3 years and assured me the nodules were nothing to be concerned about. These masses had aggressively spread into my trachea. Dr. Bose immediately ordered scans that confirmed his suspicions that it was thyroid cancer. His knowledge & concern saved my life. I live 3 hours away from the hospital & communicate with him frequently through My Chart. I always receive a response back by that afternoon. I appreciate that he takes the time to message or to call me himself instead of his fellows, physician's assistants or nurses. I highly recommend Dr. Bose in the fight against Leukemia & Lymphoma.
    Tina Anne Bobbitt — Sep 13, 2019
    About Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD

    • Hematology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154449114
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prithviraj Bose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bose works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bose’s profile.

    Dr. Bose has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

