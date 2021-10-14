See All Gastroenterologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Hospital

Dr. Dharmaraja works at Gastro Care Institute in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Care Institute
    1331 W Avenue J Ste 202, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 529-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2021
    I have been seen and followed by "Dr. D" for many years. In this time I have come to know him as a compassionate caretaker and thorough practitioner. His manner is always relaxed and easy to understand because he takes time to explain what the processes or other matters of the gut are a part of what your current issue is. He is a "big picture" doctor with a very detailed way of approaching the vast array of Gastro issues and maladies he works with and helps put one on the road to cure from. Most recently I had been in my local Emergency Room after not having a BM for a horrifying TEN DAYS! The ER doc had no idea and basically handed me some pain meds (which actually exacerbate conditions line mine!!!) and discharged me. After hearing about this episode, asking probing questions about my other medical issues, and reviewing my history, Dr. D looked up and indicated that I may be suffering from Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction (CIP), which is a rare, potentially disabling gastroi
    Dylan Mattina — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1932111424
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • Our Lady Mercy Med Ctr
    • Genl Hosp
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prithviraj Dharmaraja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharmaraja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dharmaraja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dharmaraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dharmaraja works at Gastro Care Institute in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dharmaraja’s profile.

    Dr. Dharmaraja has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharmaraja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharmaraja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharmaraja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharmaraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharmaraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

