Dr. Priti Bijpuria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Priti Bijpuria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Capital Digestive Care7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 410, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 498-5500
Capital Digestive Care - Columbia, MD5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 460, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (301) 498-5500
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Laurel Medical Center
My primary doctor recommended Dr. Bijpuria. She was thorough and took her time.
About Dr. Priti Bijpuria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306010236
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
