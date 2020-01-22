Overview

Dr. Priti Bijpuria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Bijpuria works at Capital Digestive Care in Laurel, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.