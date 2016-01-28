See All Pediatricians in Covina, CA
Dr. Priti Desai, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priti Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Priti Desai, MD in Covina, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Priti Desai, MD
    315 N 3rd Ave, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 332-4543
  2. 2
    Chino Hills
    15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 606-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Dimas Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Priti Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1932235587
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Martin Luther King Jr.-Harbor Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priti Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Urdu.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

