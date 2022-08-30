Overview of Dr. Priti Gagneja, MD

Dr. Priti Gagneja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Gagneja works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.