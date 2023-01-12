Dr. Palvadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD
Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Palvadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Palvadi's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Neurological Institute Llp4141 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 947-3100
-
2
Houston Neurological Institute10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 115, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 922-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palvadi?
Warm, friendly and professional
About Dr. Priti Palvadi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1700992641
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palvadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palvadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palvadi works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Palvadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palvadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palvadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palvadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.