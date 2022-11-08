Overview

Dr. Priti Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Baroda University Baroda Gujarat India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Lindenhurst Heart Medical Center in Lindenhurst, NY with other offices in Brentwood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.