Dr. Priti Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Robert W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Priti P Patel MD2345 Lamington Rd Ste 108, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (858) 321-2549
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very skilled. I am pleased with my results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- (Surg) UMDNJ - Newark, NJ
- (Surg) UMDNJ - Newark, NJ
- Robert W. Johnson Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.