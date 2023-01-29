Overview of Dr. Priti Patel, MD

Dr. Priti Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Robert W. Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Priti P. Patel, MD, LLC in Bedminster, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.