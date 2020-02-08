Dr. Pritisheel Banga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pritisheel Banga, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pritisheel Banga, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Dr. Banga works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience.
About Dr. Pritisheel Banga, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1043571151
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
