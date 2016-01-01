Dr. Agarwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priya Agarwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Agarwala, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 576-5715
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - Mineola222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2834
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Priya Agarwala, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1710205885
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.