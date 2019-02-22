Overview

Dr. Priya Arcot-Joshi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lumberton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Arcot-Joshi works at Virtua Foot & Ankle - Lumberton in Lumberton, NJ with other offices in Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.