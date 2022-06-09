See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Eugene, OR
Dr. Priya Carden, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Priya Carden, MD

Dr. Priya Carden, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Carden works at Dr. Priya Carden in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Priya Carden
    1161 Lincoln St, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 313-6530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 09, 2022
It is wonderful to be with a direct primary care provider like Dr. Carden. Not only are phone calls/emails returned promptly, but there is no waiting for an appointment that takes as long as it takes--NOT the insurance-mandated 15 minutes. I mean it when I say that Dr. Carden is the ONLY doctor who has actually helped me in years. She is smart, persistent, & cares as much about quality-of-life issues as about life-threatening situations.
Peggy — Jun 09, 2022
Photo: Dr. Priya Carden, MD
About Dr. Priya Carden, MD

Specialties
  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Malayalam and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1043278468
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
Medical Education
  • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Illinois at Chicago
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Priya Carden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

