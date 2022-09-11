Dr. Priya Chopra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Chopra, DMD
Overview
Dr. Priya Chopra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Chopra works at
Locations
Complete Dental of Countryside7811 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 520-2818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?
I found all the staff and the Doctor very professional and pleasant.
About Dr. Priya Chopra, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1376112185
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chopra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.