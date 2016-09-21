Overview of Dr. Priya Gor, MD

Dr. Priya Gor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Gor works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.