See All Hematologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Priya Gor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Priya Gor, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Priya Gor, MD

Dr. Priya Gor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Gor works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Hematology/Oncology
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E125, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gor?

    Sep 21, 2016
    Compassionate and very knowledgeable doctor.
    Robin mishkovsky in Egg harbor city nj — Sep 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priya Gor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priya Gor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gor to family and friends

    Dr. Gor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priya Gor, MD.

    About Dr. Priya Gor, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1710915269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Gor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gor works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gor’s profile.

    Dr. Gor has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.