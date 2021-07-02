Dr. Priya Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Priya Grewal, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai Doctors Five Towns1436 Broadway # 7, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visit(s)... I, as a self-proclaimed white coat syndrome patient, note that Dr. Grewal has a calming disposition, which goes a long way in my opinion. Pointed attention to the issue(s) at hand are addressed, questioned with answer(s) listened to and action(s) taken accordingly. Professional from the start and throughout.
About Dr. Priya Grewal, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366460198
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
