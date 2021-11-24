Overview of Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD

Dr. Priya Kumaravelu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kumaravelu works at Cancer and Blood Care of San Jose Inc. in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.