Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD
Dr. Priya Maseelall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7000
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Infertility often makes you feel out of control. Its a scary time where everything feels very uncertain. The only thing you seem to have control over is who you go through it with. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Dr. Maseelall. I consider it a blessing that I got to be a patient of hers. She is a wonderful doctor and an equally wonderful person. She is kind and compassionate but also immensely knowledgeable at what she does. How can you thank someone who gave you the greatest gift of all-a family. I would recommend her to any and everyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
