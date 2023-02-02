See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Priya Mathews, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Priya Mathews, MD

Dr. Priya Mathews, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mathews works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathews' Office Locations

    Center For Sight - Sarasota
    2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Center For Sight - Venice
    1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases

Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
BlephEx™ for Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Infections Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2023
    The Center of Sight never ceases to amaze me! Dr Matthews removed my cataract less than a week ago and my eye is great…the technicians were kind and caring…I sing praises of Dr. Matthews and my post op doctor, Doctor Merstloff…thank you all. Of course, Doctor Banker is my favorite because he has cared for me for a very long time! Happy Valentines Day to all!
    Mary Geekie — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Priya Mathews, MD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124398102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Columbia University Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

