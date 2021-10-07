Overview

Dr. Priya Menon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Menon works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.