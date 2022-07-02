Dr. Priya Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priya Nair, MD
Dr. Priya Nair, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Nair's Office Locations
Arthritis Centers of Texas712 N Washington Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-8721
Arthritis Centers of Texas2929 N Central Expy Ste 225, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 234-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Nair for many years and have found her to be very knowledgeable, professional, caring, and a good listener. She is always willing to find what works well for my needs. Dr. Nair never rushes my visits. The staff is also courteous and helpful. I’ve never had difficulty in getting an appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Nair.
About Dr. Priya Nair, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144245275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.