Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD
Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan's Office Locations
1
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Comprehensive Urology31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
3
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
4
Westside Medical1608 E Evergreen St Ste A, Cameron, MO 64429 Directions (816) 632-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Focused, direct responses and accepted all questions and in her answers covered areas of interest. Came away knowing exactly what I needed—even how to pronounce her last name!
About Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1659559003
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padmanabhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmanabhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padmanabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padmanabhan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padmanabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padmanabhan speaks Tamil.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Padmanabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padmanabhan.
