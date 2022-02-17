See All Urologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD

Urology
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD

Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Padmanabhan works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Royal Oak, MI, Shawnee, KS and Cameron, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Padmanabhan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Urology
    31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-0123
  3. 3
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    Westside Medical
    1608 E Evergreen St Ste A, Cameron, MO 64429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 632-5424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • University Health Truman Medical Center
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1659559003
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Padmanabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padmanabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padmanabhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padmanabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padmanabhan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padmanabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Padmanabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padmanabhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padmanabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padmanabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

