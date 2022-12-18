Dr. Priya Rangasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rangasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Rangasamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Rangasamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Coimbatore Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Rangasamy works at
Locations
North Richland Hills Endoscopy Center7640 NE Loop 820 Ste 96, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (469) 713-5052
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1111 5th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have transferred to Ft Worth from West TX recently. My primary Dr referred me to Dr Rangasamy. She has already diagnosed my digestive issues! I am very happy w her & looking forward to feeling great again with her diagnosis!! Highly recommend Dr Rangasamy!!
About Dr. Priya Rangasamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Coimbatore Med Coll, Madras U
- Gastroenterology
