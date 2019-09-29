Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD
Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Rudolph's Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists125 King Ave Ste 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 369-4478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Cancer Specialists1000 Cowles Clinc Way Ste M-200, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (770) 740-9664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Putnam General Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Rudolph for taking the time to answer all of our questions. My family and I truly appreciate the detailed information provided to us. Very thorough and truly caring. Great experience. So glad we switched to her practice.
About Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1871587113
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.