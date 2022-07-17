Dr. Priya Sahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Sahu, MD
Dr. Priya Sahu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tennessee Health Sciences Center - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Potok his time getting my history and reviewing my symptoms. He was able to diagnose me and explain the diagnosis thoroughly and was very knowledgeable about the condition itself. I felt very comfortable and confident that I was in good hands. I felt the examination was complete and was very satisfied with my visit.
About Dr. Priya Sahu, MD
- University of Southern California/ Eyesthetica - Los Angeles, CA (Oculofacial Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship)
- Mount Sinai Hospital - New York City, NY
- Tennessee Health Sciences Center - Memphis, TN
Dr. Sahu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahu has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.