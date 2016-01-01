Overview of Dr. Priya Sateesha, MD

Dr. Priya Sateesha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Sateesha works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.