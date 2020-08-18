See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Priya Shah, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priya Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Shah works at Endocrinology Medical Grp OC in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Medical Grp OC
    725 W La Veta Ave Ste 220, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 771-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2020
    I first saw Dr. Shah about 5 months ago regarding a large lump on my neck. This was right before the Covid-19 shutdown. Dr. Shah was kind enough to see me in person to go over all my labs and examine the lump. She was very thorough and made me feel at ease as this process was very difficult knowing that it could be cancer. I recently had a follow up in office ultrasound. She did the ultrasound herself and explained everything in detail while she was looking at the images. She reviewed the results right after the ultrasound, which was so great because I didn't have to wait a week to find out. She was so kind and practical with her views on the next step. She has been one of the best doctors I've ever been to.
    — Aug 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priya Shah, MD
    About Dr. Priya Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316129109
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Endocrinology Medical Grp OC in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

