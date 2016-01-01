Dr. Priya Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Shah, DO
Dr. Priya Shah, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Jefferson Health Woodbury, 159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Priya Shah, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710390364
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
