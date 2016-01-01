Overview

Dr. Priya Shah, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Jefferson Health Woodbury in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.