Dr. Priya Shetty, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Priya Shetty, MD

Dr. Priya Shetty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Dr. Shetty works at Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shetty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists
    9 POINT WEST BLVD, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 441-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Entropion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Jun 21, 2022
    Don't jnow what happened with that 1 star reviewer. Called ince during the Dumpster fire of 2020, and didn't get a call back? good grief. I had to get surgery in March of 2020. Dr. Shetty and her colleague got me in to surgery, even at the height of the panic. If not for her, I'd be 100% Blind today. She, Her colleagues, and team are all friendly, patient, and do what it takes to get the best outcomes possible.
    Thorin Mason Schmidt — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Priya Shetty, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shetty works at Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shetty’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

