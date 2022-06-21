Overview of Dr. Priya Shetty, MD

Dr. Priya Shetty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.



Dr. Shetty works at Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists in Saint Charles, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.